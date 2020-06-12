If you're on social media, you've already aware of memes. You also already know that they're the most highly engaging type of social media content of all time. But how about a meme mashup video. Well, this excellent combination is currently surfacing on the internet and has been receiving a humongous response by the netizens. This unique content was introduced by the digital star, Dipraj Jadhav. A guy from Shirpur who started his career back in the year 2015.

Popularly known as Dipraj Jadhav Edits who enjoys half a Million followers on Instagram is best known for creating hilarious mashup videos that owns the internet for days to come. His content is an excellent fusion of trending topics that are overlapped with vintage music and millennial videos by adding a humorous twist to it. One of his unique creations recently got a wide appreciation which showcased the similarities between Nora Fatehi's hook step from Street Dancer's Hay Garmi and Govinda's song from the movie Raja Babu. This faceoff video created a huge buzz so much so that it also got displayed at one of the leading award functions of Bollywood.

In 2016, Dipraj uploaded a video featuring Nucleya and Divine's song Scene Kya Hai, synced to a video of a fight between Ram and Ravan from Ramayan. This video not only caught the attention of comedy group AIB, who hired him as a video editor but also reached Nucleya too, who then approached Dipraj to create more filmy mash-ups under the Sub Cinema series, which were used for his concerts. This exposed him to the audience and that's how people started recognizing him which became one of his major driving forces to do more of the content.

With a fascination to do something in the entertainment industry, Dipraj took up an animation course from Mumbai which gave him an opportunity to work with some of the best minds in the industry. He has worked as an assistant editor for movies, and most of the time it has been for online content channels and has also collaborated with a lot of Bollywood celebs and other personalities like Dj Snake, Alan Walker, Ritviz, Badshah, Nucleya, Divine to name a few.

Talking about his growth as a digital star, Dipraj says, "It feels good that people appreciate my work. Over the years, I have seen a drastic change in my career. Never thought that a hobby to create mash-up videos would bring me this far. I'm just striving to get better every time".