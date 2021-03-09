Meet Brandon Odom who left the military and became an affiliate marketer

Brandon Odom graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2007 and went on to earn his Master's in Leadership Studies. He served as an Active Duty US Army Officer for 7 years. A few years later, he left the military and became an affiliate marketer.

After overcoming earlyfailures, he finally found his stride and achieved the lifestyle he envisioned for himself and his family while investing his time into projects he cares deeply about.

The work profile of Odom

Brandon offers a variety of digital and physical products and services for individuals and businesses. His latest brand Super Affiliate Lifeshowcases his lessons learned throughout the journey beginning as a struggling affiliate marketer 6 years ago, to producing multiple 7 figures in online sales and along the way helping others find their paths to personal success.

Over the last 5 years, Brandon has generated over $10 million in sales directly and through multiple digital sales funnels, he has created. His company runs a lean operation and only has a small team of customer support, developers, and commission-only sales personnel. As a coach, Brandon has helped 7 separate businesses generate their first $1 million online where some of them started from zero.

Here is where Brandon made mistakes

Not many people want to talk about the mistakes they make but Brandon feels it is important as one learns a lot more wisdom from failure than success.

Odom made at least 3 million dollar mistakes in the last 4 years and had to shut down several companies as well. Those failures were caused bytaking on too many opportunities at a time, scaling systems too soon without properly optimizing, and neglecting parts of the business that were doing well and allowing them to lose momentum. "The good news is now I know what to watch out for and can help many new entrepreneurs avoid those same pitfalls along their journey", Odom remarked.

What inspired Brandon to start this business

The reason Brandon started his business was thathe wanted to help people and also be able to design his schedule around the family life. He intentionally went for something he could do online that would give him the independence and flexibility he wanted and still have a big impact. "For a while, I thought I was just helping people improve their health, or get more sales for their business and make more money but I came to realize my services were a doorway to a total life transformation for many clients and that's what always keeps me grounded and motivated to continue along this path even through the up and down roller coaster that I like many other entrepreneurs experience", said Odom.

Brandon's plans

One of the major goals Brandon has is to purchase or construct his ideal dance club and event space in Phoenix or Scottsdale that he has envisioned. "What I have in mind would cost about $5 million and would bring a smile to a lot of peoples' faces including my own", says Brandon.