Meet Blake Smith: An Author with an Entrepreneurial Mindset and Passion for the Real Estate Industry

Working as a real estate broker can be fulfilling and financially rewarding, but it's not as easy as it sounds. A career in real estate requires drumming up your business, promoting yourself, tracking leads, managing complex paperwork, and providing customer service, to name a few. Starting your own business in this industry comes with both opportunities and challenges, but those with a pinch of perseverance, a mind full of innovation, and a heart infused with obsession stand the chance of creating strides with their entrepreneurial mindset. One such personality is Joseph Blake Smith, an American serial entrepreneur, and realtor who founded SQRL Holdings and has come a long way since then.

Smith has been working in the real estate industry for over 25 years and specializes in helping people buy or sell homes. He has obtained extensive experience managing companies in the real estate and energy sectors, including SQRL Black, Rock Solid Opportunities, TriNet Realty, Standard Media, Z Banq, and Standard Processing.

Smith started leasing and purchasing mineral rights in Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma, which marked the onset of his entrepreneurial journey. He later founded Rock Capital Group, a firm that specializes in oil and gas investments and commercial real estate development. Since its inception, Rock Capital Group has successfully deployed and managed over $100 million.

After witnessing considerable achievements at SQRL Holdings and Rock Capital Group, Smith went ahead to launch Standard Development Company, which develops net-leased 250+ convenience stores across the United States.

Continuing his serial entrepreneurship, Smith founded yet another company called Z Banq, that helps leverage blockchain technology to create a new form of capital. In 2021, Smith added another feather in his cap by creating Standard Energy, a company that soon became a leading oil and gas mineral brokerage firm.

Besides his entrepreneurial journey, Smith is also a published author of "The Comeback," a powerful book that depicts his life journey of becoming a self-made millionaire amid the highs and the lows and bouncing back to create yet another thriving business. Besides, Smith has also been a former Army Lieutenant in his old days.

Talking about his educational qualifications, Smith triple-majored in Psychology, Business, and Physics from the University of Arkansas. Thereafter, he enrolled in law school and received his Juris doctorate in 2007. However, he voluntarily resigned his license since he had no ambition to pursue a legal profession. Smith is also an MBA from Stanford University, forming a perfect blend of management, law, and psychology.