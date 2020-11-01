Ankit Shaw (22-06-1996) is an Indian Emcee, TV Presenter, fashion & Lifestyle Influencer. This personality is awarded as the best emcee in Kolkata and the most stylish male Anchor by renowned brands. Having won Rubaru Mr. India Face of West Bengal 2020 he brings in New fashion statements in every look. He is known as one of the most Renowned and Awarded Male Emcees. He is one of the top names picked for corporate, wedding, and sports shows. He is hugely appreciated for his Brand Endorsements and brands approach him for his unique style and fan following.

Early Life and Background :

He is born and brought up in Kolkata into a middle-class family where his father is a Businessman and mother a homemaker. Ankit did his schooling at St John's high school and graduation from ILEAD, further he continued his studies in Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.

Early Career:

Shaw started his career when he was 19 by working in TV news channels covering news outdoor and Indoor studio anchoring at zee tv, taaza Tv, Sahara India, sahitya times, and business development associate at Bharat Bahubali Tv. His career in the Live experiential industry began when he agreed to a big sports event with 5000 public. And after watching his work the clients went Gaga over and booked for weddings.

Emcee Career: Ankit Shaw hosted over more than 1000 live and 500 offline shows across the globe. His recent events include for Ministry of Excellence Govt of West Bengal, Corporate Red carpet of Bhojpuri cinema screen and stage awards 2019, Works for Star Sports Pro Kabaddi league Junior, heroes of Lockdown Award 2020 for national minority welfare trust, Xavotsav 2020, his major clients include corporate and Government bodies and weddings too such as the ministry of tourism and agriculture, live public events, hdfc bank, lions club, Hyundai motor, destination weddings and many more. During Lockdown he started his own live Instagram show called "Uncensored Conversations Tete-à-Talk with Ankit Shaw" where he had top famous 100 celebrities in his show in 2 months. His show format included Lifestyle, rapid-fire questions - answers, change, and choices. From Bollywood to Bhojiwood actors graced his show.

Personal Life: Ankit shaw has his own unique style statement and is popularly known for his fashion and personality. He stays at West Bengal Kolkata and does show across the globe. He is 24 years old and is known for his optimistic attitude and cheerful nature.

In the Media

Ankit shaw is One of the most Awarded and talked about Male emcees in Kolkata and across the country. Awarded as Best Emcee By National Minority Welfare Trust, Best Emcee by wonder Mega show, Anchor of the season Award 2020 by Sahitya Times tv, he also won the title "Rubaru Mr. India Face of West Bengal 2020" & Top 5 "Mr. Bengal International 2018".

In his recent Ted Talk he spoke about Breaking the Stereotypes and building an Empire where talked about the challenges and adversities he faced in his past career and how he became a successful Anchor and Entrepreneur.