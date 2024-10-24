Medilinks: Creating a unique niche in specialised telehealth psychiatric assessment services.

The psychiatric services to ADF members and veterans to assist with their DVA mental health compensation claims have helped Medilinks emerge as a beacon of hope.

Medilinks is a unique platform dedicated to the well-being of ADF members and veterans, offering specialised telehealth psychiatric assessments. Unlike many others, Medilinks goes beyond the conventional approach, focusing on providing fast, accessible mental health support. By offering tailored care, Medilinks is making a real difference in the lives of those who have served, ensuring they receive the vital help they need when they need it most.

Medilinks Access today has emerged as a unique platform for veterans to assist them with their Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) mental health compensation claims. It is driven by "speed of access, ease of access and quality services" for Australian Defence Force members and veterans.

Providing specialised telehealth psychiatric assessment services as a team, Medilinks is driven by the mission to provide the best psychiatric services that are compassionate, evidence-based, and empower individuals to live happier and healthier lives. The team envisions that every Australian in need has quick and easy access to the highest-quality mental health care.

Understanding that many serving the country lost their lives to suicide, the team was formed to create a platform that could solve this problem and save lives by providing veterans with sought-after psychiatric services to help them with their mental health compensation claims.

The visionary idea of creating a platform as crucial as Medilinks was born when the founders understood that veterans were more likely to suffer from mental health conditions than the general population due to a range of factors associated with their Australian Defence Force service. Hence, they came together to establish Medilinks to serve as a solution to this.

