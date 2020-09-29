Claims of generating 'fake news' and being agenda-setting machinery are not the only attacks US news reporters are facing at the White House these days. As it turns out, angry raccoons were also out to get reporters outside the US President's official residence. The bizarre incident led to an outpour of viral jokes on Twitter after CBS's Paula Reid tweeted about it.

"Strong Pawnee vibes at White House this morning as a raccoon attacked multiple news crews on North Lawn. allegedly grabbed pant leg of a photographer & then a correspondent before being fended off," Reid tweeted, making a reference to the popular sitcom, Parks and Recreation, that is set in the fictional town of Pawnee where raccoons are an ever-present nuisance.

Wreck-It Raccoons

The tweet soon went viral and users reacted to the hilarious incident with jokes of their own. "Which one is the First Raccoon?" a user wrote, while another took a jibe at President Donald Trump by saying, "Is that where Trump's taxes went? Lol". Another tweet read: "Upon hearing this news, Trump has announced that he is making the raccoon the new secretary of the interior."

Alyssa Farah, White House communications director soon joined in, joking about how the raccoons should be added to the rotation of reporters who join the press pool that travels with the President.

In a follow-up tweet, Paula Rein shared that the White House was reaching out to the USGSA to deal with the 'aggressive' raccoons who allegedly attacked the crew. She also went on to share footage of a trap set up for the raccoons, "It's a trap. We found one of the traps set out for the Raccoon who attacked a few journalists yesterday on the White House north lawn. Feds using marshmallows as bait," her tweet read.

Marshmallow Mayhem

The idea of setting up marshmallows to trap the raccoons further added to the humor sending the Twitterati into a frenzy. "Hope they warned Trump not to go for the free marshmallows," a user wrote while another replied to Reid's tweet saying, "BREAKING NEWS: President Trump found cold and alone, hand stuck in a trap at dawn on White House Lawn."

Jokes about the president in connection to the amusing incident, however, did not end. "Unlike our current president, raccoons are smart enough to pass the marshmallow test," a tweet read. The incident also amused other reporters, "this story needs to be your priority this week. I would like constant updates", ABC's White House Correspondent, Karen Travers wrote replying to Reid.