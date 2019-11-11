Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and his team have come a long way since Walt Disney Company acquired Marvel for $4 billion in 2009. At that time, the superhero genre centric production house had just got their spotlight for Iron Man in 2008. But clearly, that was just the start.

Since Disney purchased Marvel, the studio has gone on to bring in a revenue of more than a whopping $18.2 billion globally. In the span of 10 years, MCU boss Kevin Feige managed to lay a foundation to the cinematic universe and with the House of Mouse, produced and distributed 16 of the 23 Marvel films. But that wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for the media conglomerate.

Unfortunately, some still believe that Disney "ruined" Marvel. However, Feige has the opposite feeling and reveals that the movies wouldn't have been made if it wasn't for Disney. "It was the greatest thing that ever happened to us," the 46-year-old American film producer said. "You brought up the hypothetical about if Dave Maisel hadn't gotten that financing before the crash would we have gotten it, probably not. If Disney hadn't bought us, you wouldn't have seen the movies we've made since then. For sure. I just don't think it would have been possible."

Feige went on to credit that having a "home" at Disney, a production house completely invested in the team's vision. Furthermore, he praised the Mouse house' CEO Bob Iger for spending a lot of money and being "invested in the success".

Feige is optimistic as ever and believes that Marvel Studios is in great hands at Disney. Recently, the MCU boss was also named as the Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, extending his creative and publishing control over other Marvel properties. On top of that, the Marvel Studios president will also produce a Star Wars project for Lucasfilm, another company under Disney's control. There's no question that Feige hopes to see a long future with the media giant.