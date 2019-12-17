The awards season for the Korean entertainment Industry is in full swing and the next big event that is in line is KBS Entertainment Awards 2019, which will be followed by the SBS Entertainment Awards 2019 and the MBC Entertainment Awards 2019. With the ceremonies scheduled to take place one after another, K-Pop fans and Korean drama lovers are eagerly waiting for every update about them.

The latest news comes from MBC. The broadcasting network has revealed some new details about the annual awards ceremony, which will be held three days before the New Year. The star-studded event will be hosted by members of popular K-Pop bands. It is also expected to feature the performances of well-known Korean artists.

When is the annual award ceremony and who will be hosting it?

The MBC Entertainment Awards 2019 will be held at the Sangam-dong MBC Hall in Seoul on December 29 from 8.45 pm KST. The broadcasting network will be introducing two new hosts this year. They are MAMAMOO member Hwasa and Block B singer P.O. MBC also revealed that Jun Hyun Moo will be returning as a host once again this year.

Who are the nominees?

The complete nominations list for this year's annual ceremony is yet to be released by MBC. Recently, the broadcasting network revealed the nominees for the Best Couple Award and Best Variety Show of the Year through TikTok. The celebrities who will compete this year include Ahn Young Mi, Hong Hyun Hee, Jung Kyung Chun and Park Hyun Woo.

Check out the nominations list below:

Best Variety Show of the Year – The King of Mask Singer, Radio Star, I Live Alone, Where Is My Home, How Do You Play? The Manager, Broadcasting On Your Side and On the Border Returns.

Best Couple – Henry and Ki An 84 for I Live Alone, Jo Se Ho and Hong Hyun Hee for Sister's Salon, Ahn Young Mi and Kim Gura for Radio Star, Jung Kyung Chun and Park Hyun Woo for How Do You Play? and the six commentators of popular variety show, Broadcasting on Your Side -- Kim Je Dong and Kim Byung Hyun, Kim Sung Joo and Ahn Jung Hwan as well as Boom and Seo Jang Hoon.

Who are the performers of MBC Entertainment Awards 2019?

Though the broadcasting network is yet to release the celebrity line-up for this year, Korean music lovers are looking forward to watching the live onstage performances of their popular singers and K-Pop bands, including SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, GOT7, ITZY, MOMOLAND and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

When and where to watch the annual award ceremony live online

The star-studded event will be streamed live through MBC in Korea on December 29 from 8.45pm KST. People from other parts of the world, such the US, the UK, Japan, India and Singapore, can watch the ceremony live online here.