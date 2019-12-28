MBC Drama Festival 2019 will officially kick-start with the 29th annual Entertainment Awards on December 29. The annual star-studded event will recognize some of the best variety show makers, stars and other creative people involved in making the best programs of the year for their outstanding performers.

The year-end special television program will also feature some of the best stage performances by popular Korean comedians, presenters and singers. The annual award ceremony will even pave way for the fans of various entertainment programs airing on MBC to watch their favourite artists live onstage. The industry insiders have already teased some fun performances this year.

How to watch MBC Entertainment Awards 2019 live online?

The 29th annual award ceremony will kick-start from the Sangam-dong MBC Hall in Seoul on Sunday, December 29, at 8.45 pm KST. The event will be streamed live through MBC from 8.55 pm KST onwards. The official website for Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), will also broadcast the star-studded award show live in Korea. People from other parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Denmark, Australia, Brazil, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore, can watch the program live online here.

Who will host the award show and what are the performances to check out?

The award show will be hosted by popular television personality Jun Hyun Moo along with MAMAMOO member Hwasa and Block B singer PO. The event will feature performances of popular variety show stars, comedians and other television personalities. The program is also expected to feature some of the dance performances by Korean singers and K-Pop bands.

Who are the nominees for MBC Entertainment Awards 2019?

This year some of the most popular television personalities, such as Kim Sung Joo and Ahn Jung Hwan, as well as variety shows, like The King of Mask Singer and Radio Star, will be competing. Check out the nomination list below:

Best Variety Show of the Year – The King of Mask Singer, Radio Star, I Live Alone, Where Is My Home, How Do You Play? The Manager, Broadcasting On Your Side and On the Border Returns.

Best Couple – Henry and Ki An 84 for I Live Alone, Jo Se Ho and Hong Hyun Hee for Sister's Salon, Ahn Young Mi and Kim Gura for Radio Star, Jung Kyung Chun and Park Hyun Woo for How Do You Play? and the six commentators of popular variety show, Broadcasting on Your Side -- Kim Je Dong and Kim Byung Hyun, Kim Sung Joo and Ahn Jung Hwan as well as Boom and Seo Jang Hoon.

Here is a teaser for 29th annual award show: