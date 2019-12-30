The winners of MBC Entertainment Awards 2019 have been announced at the MBC Public Hall in Sangam Dong, Seoul, on December 29. The top winners of the night are I Live Alone, Where Is My Home, Omniscient Interfering View, Hangout with You and Sister's Salon. While I Live Alone bagged six awards, Where Is My Home took home three awards.

Meanwhile, popular comedian and television personality Park Na Rae received the Grand Prize Daesang and Where Is My Home screenwriter Jung Da Woon was declared as the Best Scriptwriter of the year. Other big winners of the night were Yang Se Hyung, Noh Hong Chul, Song Eun I, Yang Hee Eun, Sung Hoon, Jo Se Ho and Yoo Byung Jae.

Here is the complete winners list of MBC Entertainment Awards 2019:

Grand Prize (Daesang) – Park Na Rae

Program of the Year – I Live Alone

Scriptwriter of the Year – Jung Da Woon for Where Is My Home

Top Excellence Award for a Male in Variety show – Yang Se Hyung for Where Is My Home and Omniscient Interfering View

Top Excellence Award for a Female in Variety show – Song Eun I for Omniscient Interfering View

Top Excellence Award for a Male in Music or Talk show – Noh Hong Chul for Where Is My Home and Funding Together

Top Excellence Award for a Female in Music or Talk show - Kim Sook for Where Is My Home

Top Excellence Award for a Radio show – Yang Hee Eun

Excellence Award for a Male in Variety show – Yoo Byung Jae for Those Who Cross the Line and Omniscient Interfering View as well as Sung Hoon for I Live Alone.

Excellence Award for a Female in Variety show – Hwasa for I Live Alone

Excellence Award for a Male in Music or Talk show – Jo Se Ho for Hangout with Yoo and Sister's Salon

Excellence Award for a Female in Music or Talk show – Ahn Young Mi for Radio Star

Excellence Award for a Radio show – Sandeul for Sandeul's Star Night and Rooftop Moonlight for Blue Night Rooftop Moonlight

Rookie Award for a Male in Variety show – Yoo San Seul for Hangout with Yoo, Jung Sung Kyu for My Little Television V2 and Omniscient Interfering View as well as Hong Hyun Hee for Sister's Salon and Omniscient Interfering View

Rookie Award for a Female in Variety show – Hong Hyun Hee for Sister's Salon and Omniscient Interfering View

Rookie Award for a Radio show – Kim Eana for Kim Eana's Night Letter and Jang Sung Kyu for Good Morning FM It is Jang Sung Kyu

Popularity Award – Seo Jang Hoon, Ahn Jung Hwan and Kim Byung Hyun for Broadcasting on Your Side

Best Entertainer Award – Jang Do Yeon for Funding Together and Love Me Actually

Best Entertainer Award for a Music or Talk show – Park Hyun Woo, Jeong Kyung Cheon and Lee Geon Woo for Hangout with Yoo

Best Entertainer Award for a Variety show – Seol Min Seok for Those Who Cross the Line

Entertainer of the Year Award – Henry Lau and Kian84 for I Live Alone

Best Teamwork Award – Henry Lau, Kian84, Lee Si Eon and Sung Hoon for I Live Alone

Multi-tainer Award – Yoo Jun Sang for Funding Together and Han Hye Yeon for Sinter's Salon and I Live Alone

Global Trend Award – King of Mask Singer

Achievement Award – Kim Hyun Cheol, Yoon Sang and Yoo Young Seok for King of Mask Singer