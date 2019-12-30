Big names from the Korean drama world have gathered at the MBC Media Center Public Hall in Sangdom Dong in Seoul to find out the winners of MBC Drama Awards 2019. The annual award ceremony is hosted by popular television host Gim Seong Ju and model-cum-television personality Han Hye Jin.

The K-dramas that are competing to win the Best Drama Awards are Extra Ordinary You, One Spring Night, Partners for Justice 2, Special Labour Inspector and Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung. Mini-series Extraordinary You has been named as the winners in three categories, including the Best Drama.

While actors Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook bagged the Best New Actor Award for their performances in Extraordinary You, actress Kim Young Dae received the Best New Actress Award for the same series.

Check out the complete winners' list of MBC Drama Awards 2019 below:

Best Drama - Extraordinary You

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Miniseries - Cha Eun Woo for Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

- Cha Eun Woo for Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Miniseries - Lim Ji Yeon for Welcome 2 Life

- Lim Ji Yeon for Welcome 2 Life Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Wednesday-Thursday Miniseries - Jung Hae In for One Spring Night

- Jung Hae In for One Spring Night Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Wednesday-Thursday Miniseries - Shin Se Kyung for Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung and and Han Ji Min for One Spring Night

- Shin Se Kyung for Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung and and Han Ji Min for One Spring Night Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Soap Opera

Excellence Award, Actor in a Wednesday-Thursday Miniseries - Cha Eun Woo for Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

- Cha Eun Woo for Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung Excellence Award, Actress in a Wednesday-Thursday Miniseries - Kim Hye Yoon for Extraordinary You

Best New Actor - Rowoon and Lee Jae-wook for Extraordinary You

- Rowoon and Lee Jae-wook for Extraordinary You Best New Actress - Kim Hye-yoon for Extraordinary You

Best Couple Award - Cha Eun Woo and Shin Se Kyung for Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

We will keep you updated as the winners of MBC Drama Awards 2019 are announced.