UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit talks with the opposition Labour Party were a "grave mistake", according to a former Minister.

"Even if Labour do a deal, break bread with the Prime Minister and announce that both parties have reached an agreement, it can only ever end in tears," the BBC quoted former Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, who was sacked by May earlier this month, as saying.

Williamson was sacked following an inquiry into a leak from a top-level National Security Council meeting. He has "strenuously" denied leaking the information.

"The Labour Party does not exist to help the Conservative Party. Jeremy Corbyn will do all he can to divide, disrupt and frustrate the Conservatives in the hope of bringing down the government.

"His goal, and he has made no secret of it, is to bring about a general election," he added.

Williamson's remark on Saturday comes as May is hoping to reach a cross-party consensus on her withdrawal agreement after failing to get it through Parliament three times.

He added that the Prime Minister seemed oblivious to the fact many Conservatives believe that she was "negotiating with the enemy".

"Even if we get to a point where Jeremy Corbyn agrees a deal with the Prime Minister, when it comes to detailed scrutiny of the votes, Labour will revert to form.

"Even if it passes the first few votes, it will fail later," he said.

The UK had been due to leave the European Union on March 29, but the deadline was pushed to October 31 after Parliament was unable to agree a way forward.