US President Donald Trump has threatened that he would leave the country if he loses the November 3 election to his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Though he tried to make it a joke, the debate on the issue failed to subside. Trump's remarks accepting a possible outcome not in his favor came at a campaign in Macon, Georgia, on Friday night.

"I shouldn't joke because you know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do? I'm going to say 'I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics'. I'm not going to feel so good.

"Maybe I'll have to leave the country? I don't know." the President added.

The Lincoln Project

The anti-Trump Republican group the Lincoln Project posted the video of Trump and captioned it "Promise?" Trump's latest jab was similar to the one he made last month at a rally in North Carolina. "If I lose to him, I don't know what I'm going to do. I will never speak to you again," he said.

However, while campaigning in 2016, Trump had said that if he lost the Republican nomination for president, he would not remain in the public eye. But the latest one has stunned many of his followers and supporters.