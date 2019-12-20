Holloway looking to sue because of physical trauma he suffered ahead of UFC 226 last year

Max Holloway, who recently lost to Australian mixed martial artist Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245, is reportedly looking to sue the UFC after he was forced to pull out of a match against American UFC fighter Brian Ortega at UFC 226, which took place in 2018. Holloway is said to have unraveled the mystery surrounding the sudden deterioration in his health just days before his fight against Ortega. Holloway had this to say, "I'm looking to work on with lawyers and we plan on suing somebody. There's a bunch of stuff that I really can't talk about. That's why he's squirming back there. I probably shouldn't be talking about it too much but that's what it is. It was something I consumed. I don't even know if I can tell you."

Fighter doesn't divulge much

Although Holloway didn't clarify if the reason behind him exhibiting symptoms similar to that of someone with a concussion, back at UFC 226, was because of a supplement or not. But he did make it clear that his team was considering taking legal action against the guilty parties which could potentially involve the UFC. The fighter said more information and specifics on the exact cause of the deterioration in his health prior to his match against Ortega would be released as soon as his team come to terms with the exact legal implications surrounding the matter. Until then he isn't at liberty to divulge any more than he already has, he added.

Holloway letting his team take care of the legal part

Holloway also said that he was letting his team take care of all concerns pertaining to the potential lawsuit and that at the moment, his sole focus is to regain the featherweight title that he lost to Alexander Volkanovski a few weeks ago at UFC 245.