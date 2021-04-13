Matthew Ziegert, One of Cardinal Financial's Top Branch Managers and Mortgage Lenders, Sharing the Importance of Scaling With the Use of Technology Inbox

Finding the perfect bank can be a significant challenge; every individual has different financial needs, and each company offers a range of different benefits and contracts. In 2019 alone, there were over 4,500 commercial banks insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), according to Statista, leaving Americans with an overwhelming number of choices. A great question to ask oneself when finding a bank is, 'How much do they value your service?'

From customer service to convenient hours of operation, there are many things to consider if one wants to ensure a hassle-free experience time after time. A bank that's been leading by example since 1987 is Cardinal Financial, which even went through a complete rebrand in 2016 to modernize its systems for clients.

The company, which aims to "underpromise and overachieve," relies on technology to pamper every client, which has earned them an impressive reputation over the years. One of Cardinal Financial's leading branch managers, Matthew Ziegert, has elaborated on the process, saying he and the company aim to give clients, loan officers, realtors, title companies, and attorneys the easiest business process out there.

Matthew, who works within the mortgage department as a lender, also pointed out the dedication the company has to technology and focusing on online work. They've gone as far as to create a software platform that allows them to reach clients and homebuyers, allowing for quicker, easier, and more transparent deals. Not only did implementing technology into their systems benefit clients, but the sales team has had opportunities to grow as well.

There are a number of reasons any company can, and will, benefit from technology. New market growth, higher efficiency rates, and unlimited knowledge are just a few of the more desirable outcomes, and if others haven't made the switch yet, it's time to do so in order to scale. As a top-producing mortgage lender in the industry, Matthew repeatedly stresses how beneficial technology is in scaling one's career or company.

To quote Matthew directly, "The market is always changing, technology is always changing- you need to evolve everyday, because it's sink or swim."

Making those upgrades has allowed Cardinal Financial to thrive as a company, and clients are constantly coming back for service or referring others with success stories. A big part of this comes from the fact that Cardinal Financial likes to keep in contact with their clients after deals, because establishing strong relationships is one of the most important parts of creating a successful company.

With each of these points, it's clear to see why the use of technology is always on the rise. 2020 made a handful of companies take things online, with many who didn't being forced to shut their doors for good, showing yet another reason why technology is an incredibly beneficial tool for businesses.