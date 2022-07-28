Matthew Belanger: Former Marine Who Led A Neo-Nazi Group Planned to 'Rape Multiple Women' To Raise White Population

Prosecutors allege that an ex-Marine from Long Island plotted mass murder and planned to rape various women to raise the white population. Matthew Belanger is a "danger to the community" and a flight risk, according to a July 14 court memo.

Belanger, who is in federal detention in Hawaii, was arrested on June 10 in New York on firearms charges. His plot of mass murder aimed to decrease the number of minority residents, according to prosecutors.

Belanger Planned To Decrease Number of Minority Residents

He became a US Marine in 2019 but last year was booted from the military. In the court memo, federal prosecutors allege that Belanger, who was trained with airsoft guns in the woods of Long Island as part of a plot to attack the "Zionist Order of Governments, plotted far more serious crimes as part of neo-Nazi group 'Rapekrieg'.

Belanger was the subject of an FBI Joint Terrorism Taskforce investigation into allegedly plotting to "engage in widespread homicide and sexual assault." Much of Belanger's ideology and plotting, the memo says, is based around a desire to lessen the number of nonwhite Americans and to rape "white women to increase the production of white children", according to Rolling Stone.

Disturbing Documents Related To White Power Groups Were Found

Belanger's Marine Corps barracks housing was searched by Marine officials and the FBI in October 2021. Disturbing documents, videos and nearly 2000 images related to white power groups were found in the search.

The material showed brutality towards the Jewish community, brutality towards women, rape, mass murderers," along with "violent uncensored executions and/or rape" and "previous mass murderers such as Dylan Roof, according to Rolling Stone.

Members of Rapekrieg have identified Belanger as the leader of the group. Rapekrieg had planned to commit attacks on women, minorities, Jewish persons and synagogues. The Long Island-based group had also procured weapons, uniforms, and tactical gear.

