Keanu Reeves' fans cheer up, as once again the actor is to perform some action-packed stunts with another Matrix movie. Reeves and his original co-star Carrie-Anne will be featuring in Matrix 4, which has been scheduled to release on May 21, 2021. Interestingly, the fourth installment of John Wick is also scheduled to be out on the same date.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, the new Matrix film stars Reeves, Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; its plot is currently unknown. Wachowski not only directs the film but also returns as co-writer and co-producer.

Warner Bros has confirmed that its upcoming films, The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4, will release on the same day in May 2021.

Jonathan Groff to be part of Matrix 4?

According to reports, speculation is rife that Jonathan Groff might also play a key role in Matrix 4. However, the role of Groff is currently kept under wraps. Groff is known for his two blockbuster projects, one in the Netflix series Mindhunters and the other in Disney's most famous animated movie Frozen.

'Keanu Reeves Day'

As both Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 have Reeves in the lead role, fans are said to be excited about the clash of the films on May 21, 2021. As soon as news of Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 surfaced online, fans rejoiced and took to social media to call May 21 a 'Keanu Reeves Day' and said that it could not be more epic. Matrix, the original movie that was released in the 1999, is considered one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time.