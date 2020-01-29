A resident of south-central Kansas had the shock of life after finding a 6-foot-long snake hiding in the couch inside the home. Police and emergency workers arrived at the scene to capture the massive boa constrictor.

The resident called 911 and reported finding the large snake hidden inside the living room couch. The resident, who was not identified, has been living in the duplex for four years and had never owned a snake. It remains unclear as to how the snake got inside the home.

Authorities said they were trying to learn if someone reported a missing snake in the area.

The snake was captured by resident "snake charmer" Deputy Fire Chief Linot. The fire district shared a photo of the boa, Linot and one of their firefighters.

The Butler County Fire District #3 says they are now searching for the reptile's owner, and ask for anyone missing a snake to call them at (316) 776-0401.

This is not the first time such an incident took place of a reptile invasion at home.

In December last year, a woman in England was left stunned after finding a massive 8-foot-long Boa Constrictor in her bathroom. The woman found the reptile setting up home between her sink and bath.

A Merseyside Police spokeswoman said officers were "left flabbergasted" on seeing the reptile.

Officials recently said that a neighbour had reported a similar snake missing in the summer of 2019, meaning it could have been hiding in the woman's home ever since.