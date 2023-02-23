Massive Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Tajikistan Region Near the Pamir, Bordering China

Tajikistan reported a magnitude 6.8 earthquake on Thursday. Though the intensity of the tremor is high, it is not expected to cause human casualties as it occurred in a sparsely populated mountainous region near the Pamir Mountain ranges.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck around 5:37 am local time at a depth of about 20.5 km.

The earthquake was reported about 41 miles west of Murghab, in a remote Tajikistan region bordering China. Its epicentre was in Gorno-Badakhshan, which is a semi-autonomous eastern province, which is also close to Afghanistan.

The earthquake happened about 41 miles west of Murghab, Tajikistan, located near the country's border with China. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. in Tajikistan.