Massive Fire at Singapore's Kranji Warehouse Finally Extinguished after 4 Days, Says SCDF

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) announced on Sunday, February 23, that a fire that started at a warehouse in Kranji on Wednesday, February 19, had been put out after four days.

For the unversed, the recycling and garbage management company Wah & Hua is located at 11 Kranji Crescent, where the waste-related fire began on Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday night, it had mostly been put out, but firefighting efforts went on because there were still some deep-seated fire pockets.

To put out the last pockets of fire in the rubbish piles, SCDF posted on Facebook on Sunday that it has been working "round-the-clock" for the last four days.

The authorities said, "SCDF is scaling down our resources. As a precautionary measure, a fire engine and crew will remain at the premises to watch over the area that was affected by the fire."

"SCDF will also progressively hand over the site to the premises owner for their recovery operations," it added.

Smoke from the fire was visible on Wednesday from places including Jurong East, Bukit Panjang, Woodlands, and the Causeway. At least two ambulances and over seven fire units were present at the spot at around 2:45 pm, as reported by CAN. In less than an hour, another fire engine had showed up.

Employees in a few buildings close to the warehouse were ordered to leave. Due to burn injuries and smoke inhalation, one individual was admitted to the hospital.

In seven years, this was the fourth fire at the same warehouse. The facility has experienced fires in 2018, 2023, and 2024.

On Thursday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) informed CNA that it was working with SCDF to investigate the incident. The agency said, "Whether or not action will be taken will depend on the outcome of the investigation.

It further stated that it would collaborate with the appropriate agencies to revise the criteria for the safe handling of waste materials based on new information from this incident.