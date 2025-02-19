Massive Fire Breaks Out at Kranji Recycling Centre Leaving 1 Injured, Building Deemed Unsafe

Firefighters spent hours fighting a fire at a warehouse in Kranji, using unmanned equipment to manoeuvre around the shaky building, on Wednesday, February 19.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), trash materials in a warehouse that was roughly 50 metres by 50 metres were involved in the incident that they attended to at 11 Kranji Crescent at around 10.30 am.

Wah & Hua, a recycling and trash management company, occupies the address. Since 2018, there have been three fire reports at the site.

Due to burn injuries and smoke inhalation, one individual was admitted to the hospital.

The SCDF claimed in a Facebook post at 2 pm that the firefighting operation was "expected to be prolonged" and that it has used a combination platform ladder, three unmanned firefighting devices, and six water jets.

Around 4 pm, the SCDF reported that although the fire was contained, the building's structure was deemed unsafe. The authority said, "To minimise risks to responders, unmanned technologies are deployed for the firefighting operation, including four unmanned firefighting machines and an unmanned aerial vehicle."

"Firefighting operations are ongoing to extinguish remaining pockets of deep-seated fires within the premises," it added.

The users of the SGSecure mobile app, M1, StarHub, and Singtel mobile customers in the vicinity of the fire would have gotten an alert, according to the SCDF's prior warning to the public to avoid the area.

Police tape was used to block off both sides of the road leading to the warehouse when CNA got on the site at 2:45 p.m.

At least two ambulances and over seven SCDF fire units were there. At 3:35 p.m., another fire engine arrived on the site.

For firefighters and other staff, a meal and recuperation room were put up with chairs, snacks, and beverages.

Many workers were instructed to leave early, according to a construction worker from the engineering firm Shingda, whose building is across from the warehouse.

In a field across from the warehouse were about 20 construction workers from DA engineering, who were working at a building near the fire.

At 2:50 pm, they were told to leave the building.