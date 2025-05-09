Massive Fire Breaks Out in Tampines Industrial Building, Students and Office Workers Evacuated

A building in Tampines caught fire, forcing office workers and pupils from a nearby school to leave their classrooms.

In a Facebook post on Friday, May 9, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the fire at approximately 12:50 pm at a two-story industrial building located at 18 Tampines Street 92.

A Google search revealed that this address is associated with two businesses: the bedding store Jean Perry.SG and the furniture merchant T.C. Homeplus. Thick black smoke was seen billowing from the affected building.

Five water jets are being used by the force to fight the fire at the location.

Students from the neighboring Middleton International School were seen to be gathering on the bottom floor of the school premises after leaving the buildings in big groups via the staircases at approximately 1:15 pm.

A representative for Middleton's operator, EtonHouse, told The Straits Times that all of the kids and locals had been safely evacuated.

She added that the school is collaborating closely with SCDF and other organizations.