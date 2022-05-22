Massive Fire Breaks Out at Russian Aerospace Institute; Ukraine's Involvement Suspected (Watch)

A massive fire broke out at Russia's aerospace institute in Zhukovsky, which develops fighter aircraft. Experts speculate Ukraine's involvement in the incident. The Aerohydrodynamic Institute, which is 43 miles away from Moscow, plays a key role in the development of rockets and jets.

A former CIA operative suggests that the incident is the result of Kyiv's sabotage campaign inside Russia.

Aerohydrodynamic Institute is Behind Development of Su-27, Mig Jets

Plumes of black thick smoke were seen at the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute in Zhukovsky, which played a crucial role in the development of the Su-27, MiG-29, and MiG-31 fighters as well as various rockets.

The fire is the latest damage to Russia, which faces massive troops losses in its Ukraine war.

The fire started from a power station that supplies electricity to the institute.

Russia's Ministry of Emergency stated that it received a message at 9 am about the fire at the institute's transformer. But there were no deaths or injuries in the incident, according to the government.

A number of Russian establishments have witnessed fire incidents that experts claim could be the result of Ukraine's sabotage activity.

Professor Douglas London, of Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, and a retired 34-year CIA operations officer have suggested Kyiv's involvement in the incident.

They stated that Russia's Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defence Forces â€” and other mysterious fires, for example at oil depots, may have been sabotage attacks by Ukraine or the West directed at Vladimir Putin, aimed at seeking 'to dissuade his weapons of mass destruction brinkmanship', according to Daily Mail.

26 Fire Incidents in April, May at Russian Establishments

A total of 27 fire incidents have been reported in the Russian establishment since March. The high number of the incidents suggests it's extremely unusual and the involvement of any anti-Russian element is highly possible.

These all fire incidents took place after the beginning of the Ukraine invasion. In all 27, 11 fire incidents took place in April while sixteen such incidents have taken place in May.

Read more