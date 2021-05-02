Mass Shooting in Wisconsin's Oneida Casino; Seven Wounded, Assailant in Custody

Several people were shot at a casino hotel near Green Bay in Wisconsin on Saturday night, as the US witnessed another mass shooting.

The shooting happened at a casino run by Oneida Nation on Airport Drive.

The gunfire erupted in the dining room of the Radisson Inn of Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, outside Green Bay.

Ma"Shooter is in custody. Seven people shot. Authorities are currently working to clear out the casino. Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene" Oneida Casino said in an update.

Earlier the casino had tweeted that an active shooter was on the premise. "There is currently an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino ... Several Law Enforcement agencies are working to secure the location. Please do not go near the Main Casino on Hwy 172." it has said.

Eyewitness Report

Medical teams from the neighboring counties of Shawno, Outagamie and Kewaunee have beeb dispatched to the scene of the crime.

NBC spoke to a casinogoer who described the events that unfolded during the night. Max Westphal told the network he initially thought there was a minor issue before the evacuation. "All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots — 20 to 30 gunshots for sure ... We took off running towards the highway ... There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane," the witness added.

(Story to be updated)