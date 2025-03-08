Mass Shooting at Toronto Pub Leaves at Least 12 Injured as Cops Hunt for Black Balaclava-Clad Gunman

A shooting at a Toronto pub has left at least 12 people wounded, with some in critical condition and fighting for their lives, while the suspect remains on the run. Authorities reported receiving calls about multiple gunshot victims near Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive around 10:40 p.m. on Friday local time.

Toronto paramedics initially said that 11 adults had sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe, but police later confirmed that the total number of wounded had now jumped to 12. Four people were confirmed to have non-life-threatening injuries, while the severity of the other victims' conditions remains unclear. An investigation has been launched and a large-scale manhunt is underway.

Suspect at Large after Shooting

According to police, a suspect wearing a black balaclava was spotted escaping in a silver vehicle and has yet to be arrested. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said that she had spoken with Police Chief Myron Demkiw, who assured her that "all necessary resources" had been mobilized in response to the incident.

"This is an early and ongoing investigation - police will provide further details," she wrote on social media. "My thoughts are with the victims and their families."

This is a developing story.