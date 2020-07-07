President Donald Trump's niece Mary L. Trump's explosive tell-all book, 'Too Much and Never Enough', will be released on July 14, two weeks ahead of its schedule, the publisher of the book Simon & Schuster said in a statement on Monday. The early release of the book comes amid an ongoing legal battle over the book.

The new release date was announced after a New York state appeal's division lifted a temporary legal restraint on the publisher from releasing the book issued by a trial court judge. The highly anticipated book's fate was hanging in the balance lately but the fresh order from the court will now bring in much relief for both the author and the publisher.

Finally, a Release Date

Simon & Schuster said high demand and curiosity around the book made it to decide to bring forward the release date by two weeks. "Due to high demand and extraordinary interest in this book, 'Too Much and Never Enough' by Mary L. Trump will now be published on July 14, 2020," Simon & Schuster said in a statement.

The book was earlier scheduled to be released on July 28 but its publication was blocked on June 30 by a state judge in Poughkeepsie, who issued a temporary restraining order and set a hearing date for July 10. However, the New York appellate judge reversed the lower court order last week blocking the book's publication.

Mary Trump, 55, has been entangled in a legal battle with her relatives over allegedly violating a non-disclosure agreement by writing the book, barring her from speaking in public until the matter is settled. Donald Trump's brother Robert Trump had filed a series of court actions seeking to block the release of the book. Although the New York appellate judge has lifted the order blocking the publication of the book, he has set a separate hearing date for the non-disclosure agreement.

Curtain Raiser

Besides announcing the revised date for the book's release, Simon & Schuster also launched the book's back cover on Monday. "Today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning, or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in a synthesize information," the back cover reads.

Needless to say, this is enough to generate curiosity about the book. The publisher of the book has so far been promoting the book as Mary Trump's explanation about how some strange family events made Donald Trump a "damaged man" who now occupies the Oval Office. The book also talks about the President's strained relationship with his father Fred Trump Sr. and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr. and Donald.

Weeks before the book's release, Mary, who is a licensed clinical psychologist, was taken to court by Robert Trump who accused her of violating a nondisclosure agreement with him, the president and their sister, retired federal appeals court Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, by making family issues public.

The non-disclosure agreement was signed by Mary and her brother Fred III in 2001 after a long legal battle over a share of the estate of Fred Trump Sr. Mary last week had appealed to a judge to lift the restraining order issued against her related to the book.