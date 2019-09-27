Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is known for the force behind the successful series of blockbusters under Marvel. Recently it was announced that the producer will develop a new Star Wars film.

According to a Hollywood Reporter, Walt Disney has asked Feige to start work on Star Wars with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Noticeably, Walt Disney owns both Marvel Studios and Star Wars producers Lucasfilm.

Disney Co-chairman Alan Horn said, "With the close of the Skywalker Saga, [Kennedy] is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a diehard fan Kevin [Feige] is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

However, the makers have not revealed further details on the project whether it will be a part of the main chronological narrative or standalone film. Interestingly, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release in December and is the ninth and final part of "Skywalker Saga".

Lucasfilm has earlier made agreements with popular show Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss and also The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson to make separate trilogies. The interesting thing is that Lucasfilm has not been consistent with directors for Star Wars franchise after Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

Since then many directors have been replaced or sidelined from Tony Gilroy to Gareth Edwards on Rogue One, then Colin Trevorrow and director team Phil Lord and Chris Miller were replaced for The Rise of Skywalker and Solo: A Star Wars Story respectively. While Kevin Feige has a successful record at Marvel, since 2008, he had made around 23 films in Marvel Cinematic Universe that have earned over $22.5bn (£18.2bn) worldwide.

In between all the speculations, Brie Larson popular for playing Captain Marvel reacted interestingly on the news of Kevin and Star Wars. She took to Twitter and posted a picture of her wearing Jedi robes and picking lightsaber posing next to a C-3PO statue. She also gave a caption, 'Did Someone say Star Wars?

Larson has always been vocal about her love for Star Wars franchise. Even during the promotions of Captain Marvel, she told she "wanna be a Jedi".