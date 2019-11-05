Marvel Studios came close to facing a big disaster during their filming of Marvel's The Eternals in Canary Island. A new report reveals that the cast and crew of the MCU film were shocked and immediately evacuated once learning there was an undetonated bomb at the set. Production work was underway in Fuerteventura of Canary Island with star Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden on site for filming. But things soon went sideways after the bomb scare and everyone was ordered to evacuate.

The Sun first reported the news and an insider from the set recalled the frightening moment saying, "It was obviously terrifying — the bomb could have been there for decades untouched but who knows what might have happened if it was disturbed. Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set and nobody was taking any chances. Fortunately, experts dealt with it."

It's unknown when the bomb could have been planted and though it still remains a mystery it must be noted that the Island was earlier used as a Nazi base during World War Two. It is likely that the explosives are from the war and weren't recovered. Fortunately, production was quick to resume after experts removed the bomb. The small setback doesn't seem to have slowed down filming as well.

Prior to the incident, on Sunday, Jolie was spotted filming as Thena donning a white attractive gown on the sunny desert. You can check it out below. Earlier in October, the film unit was spotted constructing massive sets in the Spanish Island for whats believed to be a portrayal of Babylon, the ancient city. But filming with other casts like Gemma Chan has taken place in London as well.

It's been hinted that the film will take place in different timelines following the journey of the group of immortal beings created by the Celestials to guard humanity from the Deviants. Except for the full cast list, details regarding the film's plot still remain in wraps. Marvel's The Eternals will land in theatres on November 6, 2020.