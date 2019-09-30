Earlier, it was confirmed that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are reuniting once again for the third and last part of Spider-Man trilogy. The makers confirmed that Spider-Man 3 will release on July 16, 2021, and with that, they will end the Spider-Man trilogy in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, the makers have planned to wrap up the whole Spider-Man trilogy in between the releases of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Interestingly, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 was released on 5th May 2017, while the first part of Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in July.

Then, Spider-Man: Far From Home released on 26th June 2019 just after the week of Avengers Endgame released. And now when the fans are still waiting for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, the studio already announced the release date of Spider-Man.

It would have been not happened if Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn was not initially fired from the franchise. There was a time when everyone thought that the Guardians's next will be releasing in 2020 and then Gunn got fired from the franchise which made the studio to drop it's 7th August 2020 release date.

Now, Black Widow starring Scarlett Johannsson and Chloe Zhao's The Eternals will be the only films of MCU that will be releasing in 2020.

However, the fans are still waiting for an announcement on Guardians and its release date but according to the reports, the makers are planning Guardians 3 for 2020. In between all of that, Black Panther 2 is scheduled to release on May 6, 2022.

As Gunn is back to the franchise once again so he had to complete his film The Suicide Squad before starting Guardians 3. Now Marvel has two release dates in 2022 -- February 18 and July 29, and let's see what the studio will finally do for Guardians 3.

On the other hand, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is scheduled to release on August 6, 2021. According to a media report, Guardians 3 will be starting sometime in 2020, even before the release of The Suicide Squad.