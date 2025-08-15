Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra Cause of Death: What Happened to Irish Bikini Designer?

The mystery surrounding the unexpected death of Irish bikini designer Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra has deepened as new details have emerged about Christopher Durnan, the owner of the Montauk-docked boat named Ripple, where the designer died. Durnan, 60, an insurance mogul, was previously involved in a lawsuit after a concert incident in Manhattan on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Michael Balfe, a retired FDNY firefighter, claimed Durnan attacked him during a program at Webster Hall on September 11, 2021. According to a civil suit filed the next year, Durnan was sued for biting Balfe.

In his lawsuit, Balfe claimed that the guitar-playing widower bit and assaulted him in an unprovoked attack. The retired FDNY firefighter stated that he "sustained serious and permanent injuries, suffered, does suffer and will continue to suffer agony to body and mind".

Though Durnan was charged with assault for recklessly causing physical injury, attempted assault in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance, harassment, and intent to cause physical injury, he denied all the allegations against him. The court papers stated that the insurance mogul argued that Balfe initiated the fight. He said that the use of force by the retired FDNY firefighter was reasonable under the circumstances.

The civil suit was settled in December 2023, despite Durnan pleading guilty to a disorderly conduct charge. Balfe's lawyer, Darren Moore, said his party did not pay any party during the time of the settlement. He also stated that his client does not wish to make any comments on the civil suit, out of respect for Martha Nolan-O'Slaterra's family.

"Out of respect for the family of the woman who tragically passed away and Mr. Balfe's own family, Michael will not be making a comment on the prior case involving Christopher Durnan", the lawyer told The New York Post.

Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra's Cause of Death

The Irish bikini designer died Tuesday (August 5) while she was on board a yacht owned by the insurance tycoon. She headed to the luxury Montauk Yacht Club for a meeting with the American businessman on Monday (August 4). Durnan screamed for help from the dock after the self-made entrepreneur passed out. Although bystanders dialed 911 and performed CPR on the designer, she was declared dead on the scene by the first responders.

The family members of Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra have demanded a second post-mortem and requested more details. Her family said they are not convinced by the speculations that she died due to a drug overdose. The family's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, said her family did not know her to be someone who used drugs.

"They want more details. The circumstances surrounding this are far from typical. They would like to know anyone who was with Martha that evening. Earlier that evening, at the time of the actual incident, we know one person who was there. Was anyone else around? The family has had a sit-down with the Suffolk County homicide detectives. They are doing a deep, deep dive, a deep investigation. People are still being questioned. If there was any kind of drug or drug use, they want to know. Who's doing the drugs?", the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, sources said Durnan, who owns more than two boats named after Grateful Dead songs, apparently invested over $200,000 in the boutique owned by the Irish bikini designer. According to local sources, both Ripple and Hell In a Bucket, another boat owned by Durnan, were sailed away by a crew last weekend.

Suffolk County police are currently investigating the case and have not identified any suspects or filed charges against anyone in Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra's death.