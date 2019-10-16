The MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction as she stepped out for a dinner date with boyfriend Michael Brunelli at an uptown restaurant in Los Angeles.

The Australian model and reality TV star sported a white see through knitted top with no bra underneath and left little to imagination.

At first, Martha walked confidently despite a heavy presence of the paparazzi, and as and when the shutterbugs started clicking pictures non stop, the 31-year-old felt shy and conscious and desperately tried to cover her assets with her own hands and also used her black purse as a cover. She also sported a black shiny pant which was hardly noticed by anyone.

Also, her boyfriend Michael Brunelli helped her during the embarrassing moment by holding her hand and making her walk as fast as possible and away from the paparazzi's glaring eyes, while she is seen covering her assets from her bare hands. It looked like Martha miscalculated her outfit and realized she revealed more than she bargained for.

Martha Kalifatidis became famous overnight after she featured in the show Married At First Sight earlier this year and her fame only skyrocketed ever since then. She has also emerged as one of Australia's most popular Instagram Influencer too. She also has a huge Youtube following where she educates girls on hair, make-up and cosmetic surgery.

She now leads a luxurious and sophisticated life and attends celebrity events almost every week and is constantly on the move from Cairns to Mexico and various other places on sponsored trips. She has worked with several major brands from fashion powerhouse Pretty Little Thing to chart-topping apps like ShopBack among others.

Also, coming back to her boyfriend Michael Brunelli, who is a school teacher, he was seen sporting a black t-shirt and matched the look with a camouflage pant and black sports shoes with white lines around it. He showed his support towards Martha all throughout the embarrassing moments that she had to face and was always by her side comforting her and trying to get her out of the paparazzi's eyes at the quickest possible way.