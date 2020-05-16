Tesla CEO Elon Musk is all set to sell his California properties including his Bel-Air mansions and has listed it for over $100M as per his promise not to own house. Musk on May 1 had announced that he would be selling almost all physical possessions as he seeks freedom.

Accordingly, Musk listed four Los Angeles properties for $62.5M with four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Later he also listed a $9.5M house with five bedrooms and five baths spanning 2,756 square feet. This house is located across the street of the house once by actor Gene Wilder. Among the California properties, Musk has also listed $30M estate in Bel Air with seven bedrooms, 11 baths, and 16,251 square feet area. Along with California properties, Musk has also listed his mansion in San Francisco for sale at $35M.

Musk will sell his houses by himself, i.e. without the help of a realtor. He has listed his properties for sale on Zillow. The only condition put forth before the buyers is not to tear down Gene Wilder's house. "I own Gene Wilder's old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul," said Musk. He currently has six kids including the one he had with his girlfriend Grimes recently.

Musk chooses Mars over mansions

Explaining his reason for selling the properties, he said that allocating time to build a great house is not relatively as good as giving time for developing rockets necessary to get us to Mars and help us solve sustainable energy.

"I think possessions kinda weigh you down. Does it really make sense for me to spend time designing and building a house? Or should I be allocating that time to getting us to Mars? I should probably do the latter," Musk told Mashable.

Earlier Musk had a difference of opinion about not reopening the company's factory in California following coronavirus lockdown rules. He had threatened to shift Tesla's headquarters to Nevada or Texas if the company was not allowed to be opened. Accordingly, billionaire Musk is said to have struck a deal with California officials to let him reopen his electric vehicle plant in Alameda County.