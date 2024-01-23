Marry My Husband Episode 7 Recap, Review

Marry My Husband episode 7 teased the blossoming romance between Kang Ji Won and Yoo Ji Hyuk. The chapter took the viewers through lighter and more emotional moments between the onscreen couple. They learned some new facts about one another in this episode. People in Korea watched the chapter on TV and streamed it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, enjoyed the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video. Yoo Ji Hyuk shared a secret with Kang Ji Won in the seventh episode, which aired on Monday (January 22). He told her about his presence at her funeral and showed her the heart sign he got on his chest after traveling back in time.

After confessing about getting a second chance, Yoo Ji Hyuk promised to help Kang Ji Won in any way possible. They discussed their first lives and their plans to change certain things this time. But things took an unexpected turn for them the next day after the founder of U&K Group, Yoo Han Il, found out about his grandson's secret crush on an ordinary office worker. Kang Ji Won lost the upper hand in her dream project.

Although the female lead was upset with the boss for some time, she understood that he was helpless. A big development that took place in Marry My Husband episode 7 is the change in mind of Yoo Ji Hyuk about taking his relationship with Kang Ji Won to the next level. Upon hearing the truth about the chain of incidents and the fact that no one changed the series of events that took place in their first lives, the young businessman decided to give up on Kang Ji Won.

The Master plan

Kang Ji Won continued to work on her master plan to force her boyfriend to come clean about his secret relationship with Jung Soo Min. She did everything to bring them closer to one another, and the male protagonist helped her with it. The female lead lets her boyfriend spend quality time with her best friend on the weekend. She pretended to be busy to help them enjoy a date.

The revenge drama featured the marketing team at U&K Group enjoying a workshop together. Yoo Ji Hyuk showed a heart mark on his chest. The scene took the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster while watching the female lead struggling to hold back her tears after Yoo Ji Hyuk tells her that he is her father's allowance. The onscreen couple got closer to each other towards the end of the chapter.