Marquis Ventura, the suspect arrested on Saturday by the New York Police City Department in connection with the assault on "Ghostbusters" star Rick Moranis, has a history of more than a dozen arrests. His most recent was only two weeks after the attack on Moranis.

The NYPD arrested 35-year-old Ventura after a Transit Bureau sergeant spotted him at 96th Street and Broadway. His arraignment was expected on Sunday at Manhattan Criminal Court. "Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged," the NYPD announced Ventura's arrest on Twitter.

The police department said he was arrested on suspicion of assault in the second degree that included the allegation that Ventura had "intent to cause serious physical injury to another person."

According to New York Post, Ventura was previously arrested more than a dozen times. Of these, he was arrested five times for felonies. He was charged with two counts of assault in October for attacking a 61-year-old commuter inside the West 4th Street Subway station in New York City. During the attack, Ventura bit the victim's friend in hand for trying to break away the assault. This incident came just two weeks after he assaulted 67-year-old Moranis in the city's the Upper West Side.

Following the Oct. 1 attack on Moranis, the NYPD released footage of the assault. It showed Moranis walking near Central Park West when a man in a hoodie and a mask walked by him and hit him on the head. The impact of the attack was so much that Moranis fell on the ground and he sustained pain in his head, back and right hip.

The NYPD shared a photo of the masked suspect on Twitter making it go viral. In the photo, the suspect was seen wearing a "I [heart] NY" sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers. In the video, he was seen fleeing the scene on foot. After the attack, Moranis' spokesman confirmed the actor was the victim of the assault. "He is fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes," the spokesman said.