The COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be an incredibly trying time for business owners throughout the world. With little to no notice, business owners were faced with a litany of closures and regulations placed on them to protect public health and prevent the spread of this previously unknown virus. While everyone can agree that we all did our best in a difficult situation, experts have embraced some key takeaways business owners can adopt for the future—marketing expert Gustavo Tello shares the best advice for facing the pandemic and beyond.

A native of Venezuela and the current owner of The Lightning Studio, Gustavo knows what it's like to run a business in the face of a global pandemic. "It's not easy. We all know that," states Gustavo. "The thing is we have to seriously ask ourselves, what are we going to do about it?" Gustavo understands that while frustration can get the best of us, it's important to dust ourselves off and look at this new normal with strategies that work.

1. Diversify online

Diversifying online is one of the most significant steps a business can take in protecting themselves during this pandemic. "Everyone is online," explains Gustavo. "If you cannot operate your business in the traditional sense, find a way to go digital. This keeps your audience engaged and invested in your offering. Reach them where they are."

2. Utilize social media

"Social media traffic has exploded during the pandemic. Engagement is up, and the growth companies are seeing is unprecedented," states Gustavo. Gustavo explains that followers are looking at what their favorite brands are saying during these confusing times. "Don't be afraid to open and lead the conversation," explains Gustavo. "Your audience wants to see where your company values lie during times like these, and they are ready and willing to align themselves with you."

3. Take safety precautions seriously

As governments begin to ease restrictions, Gustavo stresses that it is even more important to consider and implement the right safety precautions. "Customers expect their favorite companies to do the right thing, and if you have a physical location or storefront, make sure health and safety are a top priority," says Gustavo. "It's about doing our part and realizing we still have a long way to go."

Gustavo maintains that while the future is bright, the new normal still needs to be navigated with care until we are all back on our feet. "The Coronavirus has affected people's lives in scary and destructive ways, and we have to be sensitive to that," says Gustavo. "It's still a bit frightening to leave the house, but customers are looking for access to the products and services they know and love. Go digital, engage, and make an effort to keep them safe."