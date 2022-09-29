Perry Greene, the husband of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor, has filed for divorce revealing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken" after 27 years of marriage. The petition filed in the Floyd County Court said the couple had been separated for some time.

Marjorie Taylor, in a statement, said marriage is a wonderful thing and that she is a firm believer in it. "Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I'll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Perry Green, in a separate statement, described Marjorie as his best friend for the last 29 years. He said she has been an amazing mom. "Our family is the most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our three incredible kids and their future endeavours and our friendship."

He requested the Floyd County Superior Court to seal the divorce proceedings because the parties' significant privacy interest in sealing the records outweighs the public's miniscule interest in access to the said records. The petition highlighted that sensitive personal and financial information will likely be revealed throughout the case which would negatively impact the parties' privacy interests.

Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, and businesswoman. She served as the US representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. Marjorie is a member of the Republican Party and a strong supporter of former US president Donald Trump.

In July, a Georgia judge upheld her eligibility to run for re-election after groups attempted to target lawmakers who aggressively tried to overturn the 2020 election and stoked the Capitol violence on January 6, 2021. Marjorie will appear on the ballot for the November general election. She is heavily favoured to win another term.

Marjorie and Perry got married in August 1995 when she was still a student at the University of Georgia. They have three children, all above the age of 18, together. The cause of divorce is unclear.