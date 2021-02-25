Marjorie Taylor Greene Reacts to Marie Newman's Trans Flag Dig By Installing 'There Are Two Genders' Sign

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene came under heavy criticism on social media and fellow a Republican after she installed a sign that read "There Are TWO Genders" outside her office to stress her stance against the Equality Act on Wednesday. Greene's action came as a response to Democratic Congresswoman Marie Newman putting up a transgender flag outside Greene's office after the Republican motioned to adjourn a vote on the Equality Act.

On Wednesday, Greene took to the House floor to criticize the anti-discrimination bill saying that it will "put trans rights above women's rights." The Equality Act aims to protect people from the LGBT community under the Civil Rights Act.

"It has very serious consequences. It will put trans rights above women's rights," Greene told the House. She also referred to transgender girls as "biological men" and said that her daughter who played softball would have to compete with "biological men."

"Biological women cannot compete against biological men," Greene said.

However, Newman, whose daughter is transgender, argued that the Equality Act would protect the LGBT community from discrimination at workplace and housing and other matters. She also added that her daughter was the "strongest, bravest person I know."

"My daughter has found her authentic self," Newman said.

'Trust the science!'

After the vote on the bill was adjourned, Newman placed the transgender flag outside Greene's office. She uploaded a video of the erection of the flag on Twitter and captioned it: "Our neighbour, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is 'disgusting, immoral, and evil'. Thought we'd put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door."

As a response, Greene installed a sign that read: "There are TWO genders. MALE & FEMALE. Trust the science!" In a tweet, the Georgia congresswoman said: "Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called "Equality" Act to destroy women's rights and religious freedoms. Thought we'd put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door."

However, social media users slammed Greene for the sign with some claiming that the sign was not required especially since Newman's daughter is transgender. Among the critics was Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who extended support for Newman's daughter.

"This is sad and I'm sorry this happened. Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP," Kinzinger tweeted.