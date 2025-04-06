Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Massive Stock Market Moves to Secure Her Money Just Days Before Trump's Tariff Announcement

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene made hefty stock trades just days before former President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs that sent wall Street crashing. Between March 16 and March 24, the prominent MAGA supporter made 15 financial transactions.

Her most notable moves involved investing several hundred thousand dollars in U.S. Treasury Bills, commonly referred to as T-Bills. T-Bills are short-term government securities viewed as low-risk investments. While they offer more safety, their returns are typically smaller compared to other investment options. On March 16, 19, and 24, Greene spent between $100,000 and $250,000 on each T-Bill purchase, according to Capitol Trades, a website that tracks financial activity by lawmakers.

Big Move Ahead of Wall Street Meltdown

In total, the Trump supporter put between $300,000 and $750,000 into U.S. Treasury securities, based on disclosure records. These large investments were sprinkled among several smaller trades ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 in various companies, including Apple Inc., AbbVie Inc., and Costco Wholesale Group.

Greene made these financial moves in the days just before Trump's "Liberation Day" announcement on Wednesday.

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden, Trump declared that the country is facing a national emergency due to unfair foreign trade and economic practices.

Starting Saturday, every country will face at least a 10 percent tariff on all goods exported to the United States.

Additionally, more than 90 countries will be subject to even higher reciprocal tariffs aimed at boosting America's wealth by April 9. The White House defined reciprocal tariffs as the rates needed to correct trade imbalances between the U.S. and each individual trading partner.

While Trump delivered his remarks, the stock market took a massive hit—Dow Jones nosedived over 250 points immediately, the S&P 500 declined by 100 points, and Nasdaq futures fell by more than 400 points.

By Saturday evening, the Dow Jones had plunged a total of 2,339 points.

In Safe Zone

Greene, a conservative congresswoman from Georgia, showed her support for Trump's tariff strategy, saying she believes his new economic measures are entirely justified. "I think President Trump is extremely generous. Reciprocity is fair," Greene told podcaster Alec Lace on Liberation Day.

"The tariffs that he's charging on most of these countries are half of what they're charging us.

"President Trump is doing the right thing for the America people and I don't think any other country can complain."

While Greene appeared to secure a large chunk of her money through her investments in T-Bills, former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly suffered major financial losses, losing millions as Wall Street suffered its worst decline since the peak of the Covid-19 market crash.

"Nancy Pelosi's net worth has fallen by nearly $7 million since Tuesday, per our estimates," Quiver, a stock market data website, co-founder Chris Kardatzke told the Daily Mail on Friday.