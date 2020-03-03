Rejoice Mario fans. Nintendo is all set to roll out a multiplayer edition of its popular online racing game Mario Kart Tour. Nintendo has confirmed the arrival of Mario Kart Tour in a series of tweets. With the new feature of Mario Kart Tour, you will be able to race against players from the world over.

The new game will roll out on March 8, 2020, at 8 PM PST which means you will be able to experience the latest version on March 9, 8 PM onwards. The Mario Kart racing game was launched in both Android and iOS app stores last year. Since then, the racing app has found a decent number of followers due to its unusual and fun gameplay.

Nintendo explains the new multiplayer version of Mario Kart Tour will let you upgrade under a set of rules which will change daily in standard races and gold races. "When racing friends or others nearby, rooms let you pick speed, item slot number, and more," noted Nintendo.

The new official version will, however, be available in a beta version, meaning there might be some minor glitches and issues which will be fixed with a final version. The new game will offer two kinds of online race as of now - standard and gold. The featured cup will rotate every 15 minutes. The online Mario Kart Tour will also let you set up custom races to compete against your folks or nearby players who remain active at that moment. Alongside, Mario Kart Tour will also allow you to fight against the players present at your level.

Nintendo hasn't announced any further details about the game yet.

Though Mario Kart Tour is a free-to-play game, it comes with a gold pass subscription which offers a plethora of in-game items and badges and a 200cc mode. The subscription also offers several in-app purchases, including rubies and other items.

Nintendo had tested the multiplayer edition with a closed beta test limited to its select subscribers in December following an open beta phase in January 2020.