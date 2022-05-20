Maria Vorontsova: Putin's Daughter Picks Out George Soros as She Attacks Russia's Detractors in Leaked Comments

Russian President Vladimir Putin's eldest daughter has defended her father's Ukraine invasion and other moves in an online post. Maria Vorontsova, Putin's daughter in his first marriage, used a secret social media account to defend her father's move on Ukraine, the West, George Soros, and others.

Western countries are attempting to prevent Russia from being prosperous, she told a university Telegram alumni group by an account named Maria V.

Screenshots of Vorontsova's comments were obtained and published by Dmitry Kolezev, editor-in-chief of Republic, an independent Russian media outlet. They were posted on a Telegram channel for 170 former students of Moscow State University's medical department in the class of 2011, according to The Times.

Vorontsova Made Posts in Group of Former Students of Moscow State University

Vorontsova graduated from MSU in 2011 and stated that "nobody in the West needs our country to be prosperous. They've always done everything possible to ensure this doesn't happen. And they'll continue to do so."

Defending Russia's Ukraine invasion, she stated that Russia is forced to defend itself and the country is not an aggressor but a victim. She also became upset at her former classmate for using the word annexation for Crimea invasion. The eldest daughter claimed that the invasion of Crimea was the will of the people.

Vorontsova Claimed That Russians Aren't Like Germans in 1930

The woman also went on to say that putting all responsibility on one person is completely wrong and it's the same as putting your faith in one person like a tsar. 'We are not like the Germans in the 1930s, rather like the ones whom they banished.'

However, Kolezev also stated that he can't be sure that Maria V is the real account of Putin's daughter. But he claimed that circumstantial evidence and two sources have suggested that the account is run by Vorontsova.

Vorontsova Joined The Group Last Fall

Under the handle "Maria V", Putin's purported daughter joined the group last fall and in her messages, she repeats some of the beef that the Russian president has about the West.

Putin's daughter also went on to claim that NATO had some military assets in Crimea and the West was running a bioweapons lab in Ukraine.

Vorontsova also stated that the main governing body in the US is Pentagon.

"I get that already. X changes, but the party's general line (?) stays the same. In any case... The main governing body in the United States is the Pentagon. For more details, I can ask the experts," she said, according to Meduza.

Who is Maria Vorontsova?

Vorontsova is Putin's daughter by his ex-wife Lyudmila, the former Russian first lady. She is an expert in unusual genetic illnesses in children, having been born when the Russian president was a KGB spy.

She is a top researcher at Russia's Ministry of Health's National Medical Research Center for Endocrinology. She is also a dwarfism expert.