Margot Robbie Persuaded Director to Get Her Character to Kiss Brad Pitt in Upcoming Movie

After sharing the screen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood but hardly in a scene, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt will be seen in Damien Chazelle's Babylon. And yes, the two stars share an iconic on screen kiss together which wasn't on the script.

The Aussie actress revealed that she persuaded director Damien Chazelle to get her and Brad Pitt's characters to kiss in their upcoming movie.

"That wasn't in the script," Robbie said of the "iconic smooch".

Kiss and Tell

The Suicide Squad star said she actually pushed for the smooch to happen because she wanted to get her chance to kiss her heart throb.

"That wasn't in the script. But I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it'. I said, 'Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack.' And Damien was like, 'Well, she could wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.' And I was like, 'Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.' And he was like, 'it does work for the character,' and I was like, 'I think so.' He was like, 'No, do it again. That really works.' I was like, 'Oh, great!'" the 32-year-old told E! News.

The Movie Babylon

In the film, Robbie plays the role of an aspiring actress Nellie who seeks to make her dreams come true in 1920s Hollywood with the help from fellow aspiring star Manny Torres played by Diego Calva and veteran actor Jack Conrad played by Brad Pitt.

Robbie, who is renowned for her portrayal of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, expressed pleasure that she finally got her one-and-done kiss with Brad Pitt. The Wolf of Wall Street actress was pleasantly surprised when Chazelle realized that the intimate moment between the characters really worked for the scene. She also kissed Katherine Waterson. "But I don't know if that made the cut," she said.