Congratulations to the happy couple! Singer Maren Morris is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Ryan Hurd, and the sweet little announcement from the couple came on their social media accounts.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," the 29-year-old country singer wrote in the caption of her post alongside a picture of her growing baby bump. "See you in 2020, little one. "

Morris' 32-year-old excited husband also took to Instagram to share the couple's happy news, writing: "MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I've been sitting on my entire life..."

Hurd and Morris began dating each other in 2015 after knowing each other for two long years, from the time when the duo co-wrote "Last Turn Home" for Tim McGraw. The couple seems to have a tradition for making announcements on social media as they announced the news of their engagement too via Instagram.

The couple got engaged in July 2017 and tied the knot on March 2018 in a romantic and intimate wedding ceremony held in Nashville, Tennessee. The intimate affair had a handful of close friends and family of the couple, including country star Cassadee Pope.

For the 'My Church' singer, preparing for her wedding vows was a crucial pre-wedding process, as she revealed in one of her Instagram posts from right before the wedding. "Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days," she wrote at the time, captioning a black-and-white photograph of the couple.

Hurd, on the other hand, took his romantic gesture up a notch as he dropped a track in his wife's honour, titled: 'Diamonds or Twine'. The romantic love song featured some beautifully written lyrics in the chorus: "Doesn't matter if it's diamonds or twine / I'll be wrapped around your finger / Girl, you got me 'til we run out of time / Rich or poor, rain or shine / The wind's gonna blow wherever it goes / And the road is gonna wind / Doesn't matter if it's diamonds or twine / Forevermore, I'll be yours and you'll be mine."