One of the biggest splashes in the Portuguese market took place recently when 6-foot-4 guard Marcus Patterson announced he would be joining CA Queluz, which once stood on top in Portugal's Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol's (LPB). Patterson took Portugal by storm this past year. Playing for Portimonense SC, he was the third-leading scorer in the league, checking in with 22 ppg. The big guard also pulled down 9 rebounds a game and chipped in on the defensive end with 2 steals per game.

He will now join a stacked Queluz team, who sat at 20-1 and was tops of the LPB First Division when the season was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Many may see this move as one to strengthen Queluz's current squad, but the club has higher hopes than that for Patterson.

Patterson comes to the historic club at only 25 years old, fresh off his rookie campaign where he took the league by storm. With not a lot of minutes logged professionally yet, the 6-foot-4 guard has a lot more left in the tank.

Queluz dominated Portugal First Division this past year and are poised to make another run in 2020-2021 FPB Proliga but there remains uncertainty past then. Their top three scorers, Lanzinha, Pinto and Tati -- are 31, 32, and 37. While they remain at top shape and continue to dominate, a fall is inevitable and that is where Patterson comes in.

Patterson proved this past season that he can have success at a high level this past season. He was named All Portuguese First Division All-Import Team and All Portuguese First Division Second Team. He would also finish seventh in the league's most valuable player voting.

While this signing helps Queluz tremendously right now, it also holds the potential to be a big signing down the road. If Patterson keeps on progressing, Queluz has an opportunity to hold their spot on top of Portugal when their older stars decide to move on.

