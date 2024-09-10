Marcee Gray: Georgia School Shooter Colin Gray's Mother Speaks Out for the First Time as She Leaves Message for Victims but Defends Son

Marcee Gray, Georgia school shooter Colt Gray's mother, has publicly spoken for the first time since the tragedy, saying that she would "take the place" of each victim if she could. Gray claimed that she contacted Apalachee High School and spoke with a guidance counselor shortly before her 14-year-old son began shooting.

The attack resulted in the deaths of four people—two students and two teachers—and left nine others injured. Colt has been charged with four felony counts of murder and will face trial as an adult. His father, Colin, has also been charged with multiple offenses for providing his troubled son with the gun used in the attack.

Mother Breaks Silence with Touching Tribute

Marcee has shared details about the moment she realized something was seriously wrong with her son on the morning of September 5 in an interview with ABC. She said that she contacted Colt's school counselor that morning to inform them about a troubling text message she had received from him.

"The counselor said, ''well I want to let you know that earlier this morning, one of Colt's teachers sent me an email that said Colt had been making references to school shootings,'" Marcee claimed.

"Between my gut feelings, the text messages and now this email, y'all need to go, like, run, to the classroom."

Marcee also tearfully said: "If I could take their place, I would. I would in a heartbeat."

Marcee herself has a long rap sheet.

The former quality engineer was arrested in Barrow County in November on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, fentanyl, and muscle relaxants. She was also charged with aggravated battery, theft by taking, criminal trespass, false imprisonment, and failure to appear in January in Fitzgerald County.

Over the years, she had made several disturbing Facebook posts, detailing her struggles with her estranged husband, Colin Gray, whom she accused of abuse, the outlet reported.

In November, 2022, Marcee Gray wrote: "From my husband's first memory, all he knew was abuse. Severe physical abuse (I'm talking everything from getting a broken arm at age 8 while he was totally asleep to having a barstool crack his skull open...I still rub my fingers across the scar/gouge on his scalp and think to myself 'How?! I can't even comprehend it!'...that is what substance abuse can do. To a mama, a daddy, a spouse, a sibling....you name it and it will reach them."

In a different post on the same day, Marcee wrote: "I know it's hard to understand from the outside looking in. Everyone in my and his family couldn't understand why I stayed as long as I did. Ultimately it was my own decision...

Criminal Mother, Killer Son

In December 2023, Marcee Gray pleaded guilty to charges of using a license plate to conceal identity, second-degree criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass/family violence.

She was prosecuted under Georgia's First Offender Act, which allows eligible defendants to plead guilty without a formal conviction.

Court records show that she was not actually charged with drug possession related to her arrest.

An arrest warrant obtained by the Daily Mail reveals that Gray was found with a glass jar containing methamphetamine, a 'baggie' with fentanyl, another 'baggie' with multiple muscle relaxants, and a glass pipe used for narcotic ingestion.

She also concealed the identity of her Nissan Rogue by attaching a tag meant for a Nissan Kick, according to the warrant.

Court documents indicate that she was sentenced to five years in jail, with the first 46 days spent in confinement and the rest on probation.

As part of her probation, she was prohibited from contacting her husband, except through a third party for matters related to their children or divorce. She was also ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution, participate in a family violence intervention program, and abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Court records also showed that she had previous misdemeanor traffic offenses in 2019, 2014, 2008, and 2007.

Mason Schermerhorn, 14, Christian Angulo, 14, Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, were all killed after her son colt opened fire inside his school.

Police claim that when they arrived, Colt surrendered his weapon and admitted to being responsible for the attack.

Colin Gray, 54, gave his son the rifle despite having previously been questioned by police about threats Colt had made toward another school.

The FBI had been monitoring both father and son for over a year following the incident, but no arrests were made at the time. Colin now faces charges including two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, and eight counts of child cruelty.

If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 180 years in prison.