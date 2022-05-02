Mara Louk: Tennessee Visible Music College Allegedly Punishes Female Student After Rape Complaint

A female student of Visible Music College in Memphis claimed that she was punished by the college for complaining about her rape. Mara Louk, 22, revealed that the Christian institute could not protect her and instead punished her.

Louk has filed a federal complaint against the college at the US Department of Education.

Visible Music College Threatened Louk

She also claimed that the school didn't remove her attacker as he was not arrested. The Memphis-based college even threatened her with termination if she refused to sign a confession and complete the academic year online.

School officials also would not remove her attacker from her classes because he had not been arrested, and they would not open a Title IX investigation, which protects students from gender-based discrimination, because the reported assault took place off-campus, revealed court papers, according to NBC News.

Louk Is Also Accused of Breaking School Rules

The institution has accused Louk of breaking rules forbidding premarital sex, with a different student (her ex-boyfriend). But she denied the accusations.

The student wants the department to conduct a probe against Visible to find out if the institution violated a federal campus safety law, which requires institutions to tell students of their options when they report sexual offenses.

Louk also wants the federal agency to determine whether the school discriminated against her under the gender-equity law Title IX, which protects students from discrimination based on sex.

The college declined to comment last week. Ken Steorts, Visible's president, said the school had not yet seen a copy of Louk's complaint but told NBC that "Visible will cooperate with any investigation of the allegations made in the complaint."

