Manish Ramaswamy: Pioneering New Directions in Automotive Control Systems

The automotive industry is rapidly advancing into a future of electric and autonomous mobility, and technology plays a pivotal role in helping automakers achieve these objectives. In the domain of automotive engineering and control systems, there are but a handful who adeptly merge scholastic prowess with consummate professionalism as adroitly as Manish Ramaswamy. Endowed with a wealth of practical expertise, Manish has risen as a pioneer in the realm of control theory, with a particular focus on the intricacies of electrification and the advent of autonomous driving. His contribution to the automotive industry is beyond geographical peripheries.

Manish Ramaswamy presently works with American Axle & Manufacturing, a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive driveline and drivetrain components supporting electric, hybrid, and conventional powertrain systems. Here, he serves as the Technical Lead for Vehicle Control Systems. His responsibilities include leading a team of highly skilled engineers providing them with technical direction, breaking down requirements, proof of concept design, reviewing and approving control designs for electrified driveline systems, and analyzing vehicle and dyno data for calibration improvements. Manish's ability to communicate complex technical information to customers and AAM executives has further reinforced his leadership and collaboration skills.

Prior to this role, he worked at two other automotive giants, General Motors and Ford Motor Company. One of Manish's most remarkable achievements came in the form of "Anti-Jerk Control" for the 2017 F-150 Raptor, Ford's and America's best-selling truck. Faced with a critical issue related to the lash control system, Manish and his team devised an innovative control system design that not only resolved the problem but did so three months ahead of production. This feat not only showcased Manish's technical prowess but also his ability to deliver solutions under intense pressure. The work earned him recognition from Ford's Powertrain Director, solidifying his reputation as a creative problem solver in the industry.

During his tenure at GM, he adeptly combined his academic background with hands-on expertise, with a particular emphasis on developing advanced control algorithms for state-of-the-art electric vehicles. His work on Driver Request and Electrification Optimization algorithms exemplified his dedication to pushing the boundaries of vehicle control systems. Furthermore, Manish's expertise extends to predictive control algorithms, particularly for electric vehicles. He spearheaded the development of an advanced Model Predictive Control algorithm for GM's EV products, which has been productionized in the 2022 Hummer EV, 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, and 2024 Corvette E-Ray. This innovation has played a crucial role in enhancing the performance and efficiency of electric vehicles, showcasing the direct application of his theoretical knowledge in the real world.

Manish's educational journey began in India where be obtained his Bachelor's in from Electronics and Communication Engineering at Amrita Institute of Technology and Control Systems Engineering Master's at PSG College of Technology. He later specialized in Systems theory and Control, earning a dual M.S. in Electrical Engineering and Systems Engineering and management at The University of Texas at Dallas. His groundbreaking thesis focused on automotive lithium-ion battery systems was invited for presentation at the prestigious 2017 IEEE Conference on Control Technology and Applications.

Manish Ramaswamy's remarkable contributions to the automotive industry have earned him numerous accolades and recognitions throughout his career. Notably, he received the "International Achievers' Award" at the 64th Achievers' Summit & Awards in New Delhi, India, in 2023, cementing his status as a global leader in his field. Additionally, he has been honored with multiple awards from General Motors for his outstanding teamwork and innovation, further highlighting his dedication and significant impact on the industry.

Manish is also an IEEE Senior Member, where he continues to bridge the gap between education and industry, staying at the forefront of control theory and its applications in electrification and autonomous driving. His upcoming book chapter on "Optimal Control Problem" for a book on control theory by Wiley underscores his commitment to advancing the field.

With the global automotive industry shifting toward electrification, Manish's expertise and leadership are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of transportation. The ambitious goal of the U.S. to have 54% of all new vehicles electric by 2030 aligns perfectly with Manish's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in automotive control systems.