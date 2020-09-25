American singer and actor Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith, who is also a musician, are expecting their first child together. The much-in-love couple shared the happy news on Instagram.

Making the announcement, Moore shared three black and white photos of the couple, with Goldsmith's hand on her baby bump. She also revealed the baby's gender in the caption, writing, "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021." Goldsmith too shared similar photos of the duo with the same caption.

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over thousands of likes and comments. Fans of the couple have flooded the comments section with many congratulating them, while others have showered their love and blessings on the couple.

After the pregnancy announcement, several celebrities also congratulated the couple and wished them luck on Instagram. British model Harley Viera-Newton wrote, "Congrats!!!" while fashion writer Hillary Kerr said, "MANDY!!! Congrats to you three!" Actor Hilary Duff said, "Little baby boy Goldsmith," along with a heart emoji. Author Samantha Irby said, "congratulations mandy!!"

Moore, who recently released her seventh studio album titled 'Silver Landings', her first in more than a decade, has spent much of her teenage and adult life in the limelight, including the last few years as matriarch Rebecca Pearson in the insanely popular NBC series 'This Is Us'.

Nearly three years ago, the singer opened up about this next chapter of her life, telling People Magazine that she's "definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later!"

"I feel a kinship with her. I was most concerned about was feeling maternal, not having children myself. But being part of a project like this definitely makes my ovaries start kicking, I want kids sooner than later," Moore told E! News of her character and feeling maternal back in 2017.

Goldsmith proposed to Moore in September 2017 with a stunning custom Irene Neuwirth ring featuring a round-cut diamond on a rose gold band. "I've never been someone who wears a lot of jewelry. When my boyfriend and I started talking about getting engaged last year, I told him I didn't want a big ring. I figured we could just pick out some pretty bands together. So you can imagine how surprised I was when he proposed with this beautiful ring in the fall," she told People at that time.

A year later, the duo tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony in November 2018. "Yesterday was pretty magical. I laughed, I cried and I danced real hard," she told about the intimate wedding ceremony that took place in the backyard of the couple's home in Los Angeles at sundown in front of family and close friends.