English Premier League giants Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that health concerns should be the top priority and the Red Devils will back a suspension of the league matches over the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy's Serie A has got suspended whereas the French Ligue 1 and the Spanish La Liga games are getting played without the presence of fans as Europe struggle to fight against the deadly virus which has created a major stir around the world by killing over 4,000 people and infecting more than 119,000.

Solskjaer stated health should be the top priority

The Times reported on Wednesday that all Premier League and lower-division matches in England are to be played without fans and Solskjaer said he would understand if the authorities also called for a suspension. "Yes I'd understand it in the circumstances," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League last 16 first leg at Austria's LASK, which is being played without fans.

"Of course it's up to the experts to decide and the main concern must be the health of the general public. And the decision that will be made we will back." Several international sporting events have been affected by the virus which originated in China last year.

"These are difficult circumstances not just for football but in the whole society so we have to do what we're told and get on with the game if that's what the authorities think," Solskjaer said of the decision to play in an empty stadium. "And the players have been the same, they have prepared for the game as we normally do. We're going to have to create our own atmosphere within the team, within the game."

(With agency inputs)