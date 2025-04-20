Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Wolverhampton will get an opportunity to draw level on points with Manchester United when the two meets at Old Trafford. Matchweek 33 of the 2024/25 Premier League season continues with four matches scheduled for Sunday. Of the three early kick-offs of the day, one will be between Man United and Wolves at Old Trafford.

Manchester United had a dramatic week that saw them make a solid rebound with a stunning 5-4 win over Lyon in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals after a humiliating 4-1 loss to Newcastle United. The Red Devils, despite a solid start, were almost eliminated after Lyon scored four times past Andre Onana.

Manchester United on a High

However, three stunning goals in less than ten minutes saw Manchester United pull off a thrilling win that fans won't forget anytime soon. Given that the Red Devils are inching closer to qualifying in next season's UEFA Champions League within reach via the Europa League, manager Ruben Amorim has hinted that rotations might be in play for Sunday's match.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers are on the verge of ensuring safety while relegation seems unlikely. Vitor Pereira's team is on a five-match winning streak, including wins in their last four games, which has taken them 14 points clear ahead of 18th-placed Ipswich Town.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Wolverhampton Wanderers clinched a convincing 2-0 win over Manchester United. The match also saw Bruno Fernandes receive a red card, adding to the Red Devils' woes on that day.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, on Sunday, April 20, at 2 PM BST/9 AM ET and 6:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.