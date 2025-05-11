Manchester United vs West Ham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester United could find themselves as low as 17th in the Premier League table if they lose to West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday. These two teams come into the match in vastly different situations. While West Ham have had a disappointing Premier League campaign and are playing mostly for pride, Manchester United have reached the Europa League final.

Manchester United now have one last chance to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. United will approach the game buoyed by a dominant 4-1 win over Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-final, sealing a 7-1 aggregate win. They will now face Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Manchester High on Confidence

With little hope left in the Premier League, the Europa League has become United's main focus. However, they will be hoping to translate their European form into a much-needed boost in their Premier League campaign, which has been largely disappointing.

A six-match winless streak in the Premier League has seen Ruben Amorim's side slip to 15th place, managing only two points from a possible 18. Their 4-3 loss to Brentford last weekend summed up Manchester United's ongoing struggles in the league — defensive errors, disjointed play, and a recurring failure to close out games.

Despite disappointment in the domestic circuit, there were encouraging signs in their Europa League success, most notably the performance of Mason Mount. The ex-Chelsea midfielder, eager to prove himself at Old Trafford, has now found the net three times in his last two games, including an impressive double against Athletic Club.

With just three league matches left, Mount's return to form could be key as United look to avoid finishing in the bottom half of the table for the first time since the 1989/90 season.

For West Ham United, this season has been a reality check. After winning the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy in 2023, the Hammers are now struggling, having failed to win any of their last eight Premier League matches. This poor run has them teetering on the edge of their worst league finish since the 2010/11 season, when they ended up in 20th place and were relegated.

Despite the sharp decline in form, Graham Potter's squad is not in danger of going down, currently 15 points clear of the relegation zone with only three games left. Still, there haven't been much celebration in East London, with the team's last league victory dating all the way back to early March.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, on Sunday, May 11, at 2:15 PM BST/9:15 AM ET and 6:45 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.